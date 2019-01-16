CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a busy day at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds as numerous students took part in judging at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

Animals that were judged on Wednesday included poultry, goats, and market lambs.

Calallen High School senior Hudson Lee is a member of a 4H club and this year will be his 10th and final year showing at the Junior Livestock Show. According to Lee, the Livestock Show has taught him leadership skills and discipline.

"It's like the end of a chapter I've shown for the last 10 years. Probably fed 100 sheep and goats between me and my little brother, probably 100. It's just an end of a chapter. I'm going to miss it," Lee said.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is the largest of its kind in South Texas.