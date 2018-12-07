CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has voted to lift the suspension of Judge Guy Williams. Eric Vinson, Executive Director of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, tells 3News the suspension will not be lifted officially until an order is issued by the commission.

In November 2017, Williams was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony. At that time he was suspended without pay by the commission stemming from an alleged road rage incident that took place in April 2017.

Williams was found not guilty on one count following a trial earlier this year in March. On Tuesday, Williams was cleared of the second count. That dismissal cleared the way for the commission to lift the suspension.

Vinson says, Judge Williams does have some misdemeanors pending, but since they do not involve official misconduct, the commission doesn't have the authority to continue the suspension.

A signed order from the commission is expected within the next couple of days.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII