'There was no other choice' | Judson ISD pays more than $547,000 following ransomware attack

The Judson Independent School District has paid more than half a million dollars following a ransomware attack on its information technology systems.

The district released a statement to KENS 5 about the payment Wednesday morning. Judson ISD first confirmed on June 17 its system was hit by ransomware.

An alert first issued to staff stated all network, computer applications, servers, communication and e-mail systems were affected by a ransomware attack hitting the district. Officials said they didn't know when the system would be fully restored.

KENS 5 obtained the alert that was distributed, which states, in full:

“Judson ISD technology systems were hit with Ransomware last night. All network, computer applications, servers, communication, and email systems were affected. We do not have an estimated time for recovery. Until a full estimation is complete, the district will be unable to connect to any data or technology system.

"Please do not attempt to connect to any district system to prevent further damage. An update will be provided as soon as additional information is available.”

As of Wednesday, the district paid $547,045.61 in order to, "Protect sensitive, identifiable information from being published." The district went on to say, "While these are funds that we would have rather spent on the needs of our employees, students and their families, there was no other choice for the district to ensure your safety – our number one priority."

Read the full statement from Chief Communications Officer Nicole J Taguinod here: