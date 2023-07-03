A look at Fourth of July gas prices over the last 10 years in Corpus Christi

Gas prices have fallen 14.2 cents in the last week, but how do we compare with previous years?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Millions of Texans are traveling for the July 4 holiday, with 85 percent of travelers driving to their destination, according to AAA Texas.

Gas prices are on the decline, sitting at about $3.08 a gallon in Corpus Christi, which is more than $1 less than they were a year ago, according to GasBuddy price reports.

In 2022, the average for a gallon of unleaded gas in Corpus Christi was $4.10.

When looking to fill up, it may be beneficial to check our gas prices webpage here, because some stations are charging about 60 cents more than the cheapest station in town.

Here's a look at the average gas price during the July 4 holiday for the past ten years:

July 3, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.79/g)

July 3, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 3, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 3, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 3, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 3, 2017: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 3, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 3, 2015: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 3, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 3, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)



