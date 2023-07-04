July 4th festivities in Port Aransas result in tighter security on area beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Police Department is staffing up to ensure everyone is covered when they hit the sand.
27 lifeguards will be stationed at the beach, and more than ever, there will be eyes on the beach at all times. Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said it's important to know what mile marker you're at to stay safe.
"If you get in trouble, or somebody in your group gets in trouble, it'll be helpful to say we're near pole 46 or marker 32. That way we'll have a beginning to start looking for you," he said.
Burroughs said Tuesday is their busiest day of the year, busier than Memorial Day and even Spring Break.
