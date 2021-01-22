Jumpstarting a Job Search in 2021

According to Anne Wilson of The Wilson Group, many job interviews are over just as quickly as they start.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — By some estimates, nearly 10 million jobs have been lost in our country to the COVID-19 pandemic. That shift has left many unemployed, and many others underemployed, meaning they are now working at jobs making much less than they were making before.

With so many now looking for either a new or a better job, experts say every potential opportunity becomes an important one. That’s why it is critical to pay attention to every detail.

According to Anne Wilson of The Wilson Group, many job interviews are over just as quickly as they start. “You never get a second chance for first impressions,” she says.

That simple reminder is particularly important when you consider that so many interviews are done virtually these days.

“Even though you’re at home, you need to be dressed in business attire,” says Wilson. “Not a suit, but business casual – that kind of thing.”

Jeff Lawson with Unique Employment Services agrees. He says, “You have one time to give a first impression, whether it’s a resume, in a zoom meeting, or face-to-face interview.”

And what about that resume? Both say that it is important to have it updated.

Even if you’ve taken on temporary jobs over the past several months, go ahead and include them. Also, be sure to tailor your resume so that it is specific to the job for which you are applying. Then, once you get an interview, be ready to sell yourself. Share what you’ve done in the past, and what a potential employer can expect from you in the future.

Lawson says that once the interview is over, there is still one more important step to take. “A simple ‘thank you’ follow-up email will go a long way,” he reminds.

It could be one of the things that sets you apart.

Need additional help? Remember that most staffing companies, including Unique Employment Services, will be glad to help you fine-tune your resume for free.

