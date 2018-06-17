It was a big event over at Hillcrest Park on Saturday, celebrating Juneteenth.

The event was a one stop shop for many people in the community.

It included a medical, job and financial literacy fair all in one to help those who are having to leave the neighborhood due to the Harbor Bridge project.

"This is a 100 year old neighborhood and we're out here to help the underserved community transition to a new neighborhood," president of TABPHE Tina Butler said.



The event not only helped neighborhood residents transition to new homes, but it was also a time to celebrate Father's day.

The event had a father-son fashion show and were giving out haircuts and free slushies provided by Stripes.



© 2018 KIII