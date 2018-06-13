The Corpus Christi Juneteenth Coalition is hosting a slew of events this week in celebration of the day in history when Texas was emancipated from slavery, June 19th.

Tomorrow, Thursday June 14th, Mike Pusley's Spirit of Emancipation Poster Contest is happening at the Solomon Coles HS from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saturday June 16th there will be a Juneteenth in the "Crest" celebration at Williams Memorial Park from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and a banquet at the Emerald Beach Hotel beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the 2018 Solomon M Coles "Spirit of Emancipation" Banquet are now available.

This year the group will honor local barbers, cosmetologists, manicurists and skin care specialists as well as 2018 Coastal Bend African American High School Graduates.

Guest Speaker will be Dr. Eunice M. Dudley, Owner of Dudley Beauty Supply.

For more information, call Solomon Coles High School at 361-878-7380.

© 2018 KIII