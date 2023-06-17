Juneteenth festival at Waters Edge Park

The festival had local organizations, food trucks and all sorts of music.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juneteenth celebrations have been going on all week and today, Saturday June 17 was one of the main events at Water's Edge Park.

The festival had local organizations giving out useful information, vendors selling their goodies, tons of food trucks and all sorts of music.

Closing out the show tonight is grammy platinum artist Juvenile.

President of Tabphe spoke with 3NEWS and said they hope the events help to educate the community on the meaning behind Juneteenth.

Simone Sanders is the President of Tabphe, she told 3NEWS, "it's not just about the celebration, we also want to tell them the foundation of it." She said, "we want to celebrate everything we've accomplished from the previous year, and also encourage others going into next year. It's very educational."

Tomorrow, June 18 is the Juneteenth day of service at Pilgrims Baptist Church and will be followed by a family fun day at Dr. H.J. Williams Park.

