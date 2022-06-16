Here's what is closed on Juneteenth in Corpus Christi

Many facilities and services in Corpus Christi will be closed throughout Juneteenth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Juneteenth around the corner, many Corpus Christi services and facilities will be closed or open on Monday, June 20. You can find all the service and facilities that will be open or closed below.

Solid Waste Operations :

Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED for all Monday residential customers on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

for all Monday residential customers on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m. There will be no garbage or recycling collections on Monday, June 20

Heavy brush collection remains unchanged with set-out scheduled for area 3-A from June 15 through June 19

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station WILL BE CLOSED on Monday, June 20, and will reopen on Tuesday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

on Monday, June 20, and on Tuesday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cefe Valenzuela landfill WILL REMAIN OPEN on Monday, June 20, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal Care Services :

Open Saturday, June 18, for adoptions by appointment from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, June 19.

Open Monday, June 20. Extended hours for a special adoption event from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome

To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606

Public Libraries :

Closed Monday, June 20

Parks and Recreation Department facilities :

Tennis Centers :

H-E-B Tennis Center – Open regular hours

regular hours Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses :

Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

regular hours Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools :

Hours of operation vary by location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)

5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only) Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

Open 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Lap swim only)

5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Lap swim only) Open Swim with two-lap swim lanes available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Swim with two-lap swim lanes available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Closed

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Closed

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street , Open 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads :

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8 a.m. to 10: p.m.

8 a.m. to 10: p.m. Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8a.m. to 10 p.m.

8a.m. to 10 p.m. Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

daily, dawn to dusk Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)

Senior Centers : Closed

Recreation Centers : Closed

After Hour Kid Power : Closed

Gymnasiums : Closed

