Here's what is closed on Juneteenth in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Juneteenth around the corner, many Corpus Christi services and facilities will be closed or open on Monday, June 20. You can find all the service and facilities that will be open or closed below.
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED for all Monday residential customers on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
- There will be no garbage or recycling collections on Monday, June 20
- Heavy brush collection remains unchanged with set-out scheduled for area 3-A from June 15 through June 19
- The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station WILL BE CLOSED on Monday, June 20, and will reopen on Tuesday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Cefe Valenzuela landfill WILL REMAIN OPEN on Monday, June 20, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Animal Care Services:
Open Saturday, June 18, for adoptions by appointment from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, June 19.
Open Monday, June 20. Extended hours for a special adoption event from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome
To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606
Public Libraries:
Closed Monday, June 20
Parks and Recreation Department facilities:
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center – Open regular hours
- Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours
- Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours
Public Pools:
Hours of operation vary by location:
- Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)
- Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway
- Open 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Lap swim only)
- Open Swim with two-lap swim lanes available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Closed
- Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Closed
- H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Splash Pads:
- Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8 a.m. to 10: p.m.
- Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk
- Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Will electric vehicles cause strain on the Texas power grid? Transportation experts say no
- Nonprofit helps serve the community amidst tampon shortages
- Mary Carroll High School alumni say goodbye to the old campus, "Once a Tiger, always a Tiger"
- Family waits months to receive death certificate from NuCo Medical Examiner's Office
- 'Incredibly emotional': Corpus Christi father, daughter funeral service workers on front lines in Uvalde
- Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi
- Coastal Bend Pride Center continues to grow their efforts and resources
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.