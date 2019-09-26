CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Junior Chamber International is holding its national conference this weekend in Corpus Christi.

Delegates from all over are meeting to work on empowering young people and teaching them to become active citizens both at home and in the global community.

"If young people are not engaged -- what's happening around their communities, in the business world, in the nonprofit world, in the government sector -- they're letting the world happen around them," Interim Executive Director Dawn Hetzel said.

The JCI works with people 19-40 years old and they will celebrate their 100th anniversary in 2020.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: