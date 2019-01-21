CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Junior Leauge of Corpus Christi members dedicated their free time on Monday by giving back to the community with two park cleanups.

Over 20 volunteers made their way to Cole and Ropes Park in the morning to pick up trash left in areas people often visit.

The clean up was part of the League's day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

According to volunteers, it doesn't take much to get involved in making a difference.

"Make sure not just today, but every day go out and help make a difference. Even a little part like a little bag of trash can make a big difference and help show the pride of your city and help beautify Corpus Christi," volunteer Ashlee Struchen said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service is celebrated around the country and aims to empower individuals and strengthen communities.