Junior Olympic Boxing Tournament returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Junior Olympic Boxing Tournament is heading back here to Corpus Christi.
This will be the second year in a row the city has hosted the event organized by local non-profit Duke it Out Boxing Club.
The winner gets their shot at representing the country at the Junior Olympics. The competition invites boxers from across the state.
"This gives the young men behind me the opportunity to be great at boxing, but also the opportunity to be great in life," said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.
The tournament will be held from April 21-23 over at the American Bank Center.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Yes, Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted
- Carrington gets over 11 years in federal prison for robbing bank at gunpoint during crime spree
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
- Stash house bust uncovers almost $1M worth of illegal drugs, weapons, armor-piercing bullets in Portland
- Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.