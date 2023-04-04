Junior Olympic Boxing Tournament returns to Corpus Christi

The winner gets their shot at representing the country at the Junior Olympics. The competition invites boxers from across the state.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Junior Olympic Boxing Tournament is heading back here to Corpus Christi.

This will be the second year in a row the city has hosted the event organized by local non-profit Duke it Out Boxing Club.

"This gives the young men behind me the opportunity to be great at boxing, but also the opportunity to be great in life," said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

The tournament will be held from April 21-23 over at the American Bank Center.

