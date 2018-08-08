San Patricio County (KIII News) — A trial is underway in San Patricio County for the man accused of killing his four-month-old son.

On Tuesday a jury was picked for the capital murder trial of 43-year old Ray Rodgers.

Rodgers is accused of hitting his son repeatedly in a home in Portland back in 2016. Rodgers told police that the boy had fallen off of the bed when he was found unresponsive by officers.

CPS removed eight other children living in Roger's home.

Police officers, witnesses, and medical testimony is expected as the trial wraps up Friday for Rodgers.

If convicted, Rodgers faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

