x
Local News

Jury selection begins for David Chapa Jr, man charged for 2021 murder near Sinton

Chapa is accused of killing Robert Leija back in 2021, when the two were engaged in an argument where Chapa shot Leija -- who died on the scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began over at the San Patricio County Courthouse Monday morning for the trial of David Chapa Jr.

Chapa is accused of killing Robert Leija back in 2021 in the area of County Road 984, near Sinton, Texas

The two were engaged in an argument when Chapa shot Leija -- who died on the scene.

Chapa was arrested there and taken into custody, where he now faces murder charges.

