Jury selection got underway at the Nueces County Courthouse Monday for the trial of the man accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Lance Taylor strangled 45-year-old Naomi Villarreal and then dumped her body in a trash can and set it on fire.

Villarreal's remains were found in June 2016.

Taylor faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

