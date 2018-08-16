Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The murder of 13-year-old Alex Torres went unsolved for more than a year, but now one of the suspects arrested in the case is finally going to trial.

A hearing was held Thursday in front of 105th District Court Judge Jack Pulcher as Christina Trevino learned that jury selection for her capital murder will begin Friday morning. Trevino is one of two people arrested for Torres' murder.

Torres was killed back in January of 2015 at his apartment on Treyway. A second suspect, David Davila, was arrested as well. His court proceedings are expected to resume in September.

