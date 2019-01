CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began Wednesday for a Corpus Christi man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend.

Arturo Garza is accused of fatally beating 28-year-old Susanna Eguia who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. Eguia's body was found in an abandoned building.

In 2017, Garza rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for life. He now faces a capital murder charge and if found guilty, could be put to death.