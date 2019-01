CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began on Tuesday for a man accused of stabbing four people and killing one during a religious service in February of 2018.

According to prosecutors, 28-year old Marco Moreno attacked members of the church at a home near Ray High School.

Over 20 attendees were at the service including children and adults. Moreno faces multiple charges including suspicion of murder and three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.