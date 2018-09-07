Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A 26-year-old man accused of setting fire to a mosque in Victoria, Texas, last year is now facing a hate crime charge in federal court.

Marq Vincent Perez is accused of using fire to commit a felony. The fire, set back in January of 2017, destroyed an Islamic Center in Victoria.

A federal law officer testified that an informant said Perez "hated" Muslims and that he believed the Center's worshippers were all terrorists.

