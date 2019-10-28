Jury selection began Monday for a man accused of killing a couple in their home in 2018.

32-year-old Ismael Castillo is one of four people accused of killing 39-year-old Arturo Lopez and his wife, 38-year-old Miriam Lopez.

In April, the couple was found in the bedroom of their home on the 2500 block of Balchuck Lane with gunshot wounds. They later died from their injuries.

A few days after the couple's discovery, Castillo was found and arrested at a Motel 6 in San Antonio.

According to officers, following Castillo's arrest it was discovered that he was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in April on Coleman Avenue.

