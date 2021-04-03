How Gov. Abbott's new orders could impact Nueces County courts

District courts have been retrofitted with plexiglass dividers and public seating areas have been replaced with safe distance seating for juries.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Courthouse judges are awaiting word from the Texas Supreme Court on what to do about Governor Greg Abbott's new order that will lift the mask mandate on March 10.

"We definitely need clarification," 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein said.

Klein is also the presiding judge of the courts in Nueces County. She said the governor's orders are vague. For that reason, the courts will continue to handle cases as they have been since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago.

"We're still in the emergency operation with no in-person hearings and no jury trials, unless everything has been satisfied and we cannot have jury trials because our local Nueces County Health District said not right now," Klein said.

In an e-mail sent to courts, judges, clerks and staff in all 254 Texas counties, the administrative director of the state's office of administration said since the governor did not rescind the disaster declaration, the supreme court's emergency order remains in effect until the Supreme Court rescinds, amends or allows the orders to expire.

That order is set to expire on April 1, but judges are waiting for the Texas Supreme Court for any updated guidance.

In Nueces County, district courts have been retrofitted with plexiglass dividers and public seating areas have been replaced with safe distance seating for juries.

In the meantime Judge Klein believes the governor's orders will have a polarizing effect.

"I'm sure some people will say yes, you know, 'Ah, the safer the better, let's wait longer', but I know there will also be people saying you know enough is enough."

The state's court administrator expects the Supreme Court to issue an updated instructions before the governor's March 10 executive order goes into effect.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.