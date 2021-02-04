In-person jury trials continue in San Patricio County

There are a number of ways trials could be sped up to alleviate the backlog, according to the District Attorney in San Pat.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith said his office's caseload has now grown by 40-percent more cases than it did last year at this same time.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, jury trials stopped. The D.A. tells 3News that jury trials have started back in San Pat, but they are taking more time to prosecute.

With social distancing requirements, jury selection have had to be held at the fairgrounds. Smith said even though cases are backed up, he's not offering any sort of special deals to defendants just to get their case out of the way.

"We are not going to compromise the public safety by offering plea deals that are not commensurate with the crime," Smith said. "We're going to try them."

Smith said there are a number of ways trials could be sped up to alleviate the back log. He also believes his office is simply going to have to try more cases per month than it did before the pandemic.

