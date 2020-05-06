As if we could ask for anything more in 2020, for those living in the Coastal Bend, we know hurricanes are a fact of life, so, too, are mosquitoes. Those pesky bugs, if you haven't already encountered them, consider yourself fortunate. You may not be aware of it, but the war against them is now well underway.

Corpus Christi's Vector Control Program Manager Joel Skidmore has only been on the job for a short time, but he comes with a lot of experience when dealing with animal control services.

"Just because you don't see the officers, doesn't mean they're not spraying," Skidmore said.

Skidmore added that some areas are feeling them more than others in the City of Corpus Christi. Just like commandos mapping out a war zone, so are the folks at vector control. They've been setting out traps all over town to get a measure of where the infestations are more concentrated.

"The officers go out each morning, check the traps, check on the population," Skidmore said. "They send any suspected samples up to Austin for testing and we get a count for the population. When we get an increase in the population, that's when we make the decisive action to start spraying."

Another good thing, the traps have come back with no indications of West Nile or Zika in any of the mosquitoes that have been tested.

"We've actually been proactive about it," Skidmore said. "We've actually been spraying for mosquitoes since last week. We've gone out multiple times. We hit the Calallen area, North Beach and Flour Bluff already. We have a strategic plan to hit the areas where they're breeding that way we can control the population at the source. Then, we move through the city hitting the coastline and areas such as that."

Skidmore reminds us, if you have a mosquito complaint, let them know. You can reach them at 826 - CITY

