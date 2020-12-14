U.S. Customs: Border Patrol agents help catch juvenile human smuggler in Hebbronville

Agents discovered nine people that were in the country illegally in the SUV that the juvenile was driving.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — An American juvenile was caught while smuggling nine people into the United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Border Patrol agents assisted deputies with the Jim Hogg County Sheriff's Office with the traffic stop, which happened Dec.12 on State Highway 16 just north of Hebbronville.

Agents discovered nine people in the SUV that were in the country illegally, officials said. The people were found to be from the countries of Honduras and Mexico. All were taken into custody.

The driver of the SUV, who was a juvenile from the U.S., was held and processed accordingly. The SUV utilized in the smuggling attempt was seized, officials said.

"Agents of the Laredo Sector will continue to form resilient partnerships with their law enforcement counterparts to keep our nation and communities safe as they focus on the agency’s strategic objectives to stem the flow of illegal immigration and stop the spread of COVID-19," a press release said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.