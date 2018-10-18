PORTLAND, Texas (Kiii News) — A juvenile was detained just before noon Thursday in connection with a reported bomb threat at Gregory-Portland Middle School.

According to the City of Portland, students were evacuated after the threat was received and moved to a safe location as authorities searched the school. Wildcat Drive was closed during the search and parents were asked to steer clear to the area.

The City provided an update at 11:50 a.m. that students and faculty returned to the campus and one juvenile was detained.

