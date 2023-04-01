Juvenile shot alongside SPID, police following leads

Nobody is in custody at this time, but officers are working to find a suspect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are following up on leads after a juvenile was shot near SPID.

Police were called out at 6:30 by Cavender's for a shooting. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with injuries that were non-life threatening.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Nobody is in custody at this time, but officers are working to find a suspect.

If you have any information call 888-tips.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!