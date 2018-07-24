Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The driver of a stolen truck led Corpus Christi police through several neighborhoods on a chase that reached speeds so fast that officers had to back off.

It turned out, the truck had been stolen by three teens, ages 13, 14 and 15.

Police said the truck ended up stopping in a parking lot and the three teens inside bailed out of the vehicle and made a run for it.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Brian Hill, it all began around noon when the truck, which had been stolen Monday night from the city's southside, was spotted near Sarita Street.

After leading police on a chase, the truck stopped at a church parking lot at Baldwin Boulevard and Terrace, and that's where the teens bailed out of the vehicle.

"One of them's got an ankle monitor on right now from a UUM, from an auto theft. We caught him last weekend. We caught one of them last weekend in a black Dodge, so hasn't slowed them down any," Lt. Hill said. "We think it's probably going to be a lot of the crew that's been going around pulling the auto burglaries and stealing cars on the southside. We believe that."

13, 14 and 15 -- it's not the median age range for the typical auto thief, but police said a recent rush of auto thefts have been just for joy rides, and because it has been convenient for the ones doing the stealing.

"They've got a lot of time on their hands and they're going over on the southside, pulling auto burglaries and stealing cars," Lt. Hill said. "People leaving their keys in their cars."

Hill said it's a cyclical issue during the summer. Crimes like this go up a bit, but then go down when school is back in session.

As for the three juveniles, two remain in custody and a third was released to family members.

