A new K-9 officer joins the Corpus Christi Police Department

After months of physical and mental training Major, the newest and furriest member of the Corpus Christi Police Department will receive their badge this Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, December 1, CCPD K-9 Officer Major will be badged at the Post at Lamar Park at 411 Doddridge St. #102 78411 at 1:30 pm.

This ceremony will be performed by Corpus Christi Police Foundation Board Member Denny Bales just in time for Christmas!

At the end of July, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced that a K-9 officer was retiring. A short time later, the department purchased the newest K-9 officer, Major.

The Corpus Christi Police Foundation raised well over $18,000 to secure the purchase of the K-9 Officer for the Police Department.

The purchase, training, and shelter of the new CCPD K-9 team were made possible by donations made by the Corpus Christi Police Foundation through an anonymous donor, Denny Bales, and Veterinarian Dr. Royston Moore with South Side Animal Hospital.

"These K9's have one job and one job only, says Captain Donnie Moore, and that job is to serve and protect the citizens of Corpus Christi."

