CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The K-Space Contemporary art studio in downtown Corpus Christi is brushing up for two mural dedication ceremonies that will take place this Saturday.

The first will take place inside La Palmera mall, and the second outside K-Space Contemporary. More than 80 local artists lent a hand in creating the colorful works of art.

"Where our mural is put, it's beautiful. It's colorful. You come around the corner and you have that *gasps* moment when you see it," Executive Director Michelle Smythe said.

The dedication at La Palmera Mall will take place at 11 a.m. and Space Contemporary will have theirs at 1 p.m.

