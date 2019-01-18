CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has disconnected Sam Kane Beef Processors from their wastewater system and held a hearing Friday to discuss the possibility of the company's wastewater permit being revoked.

According to the City, the company's services were disconnected due to unauthorized discharge in the wastewater system.

On Friday, Sam Kane representatives met with the City to provide a plan to address those issues.

The City said they have also received complaints regarding the odor coming from the plant, but said they do not regulate air quality issues.

A public meeting has been scheduled to discuss the company's air permit renewal application. That hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Holiday Inn Airport and Conference Center, located at 5549 Leopard Street.

Sam Kane Beef Processors was a family-owned business until it was sold by the Kane family in April of 2013.