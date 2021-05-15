Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce visit Port Aransas

A photo shared by Port Aransas Fishermans Warf shows the football players posing with red drum fish.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Two Kansas City Chiefs players were in the Coastal Bend this weekend fishing.

A photo on Facebook shared by Port Aransas Fishermans Warf shows quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce posing with red drum fish.

