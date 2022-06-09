'That’s indicative of racism' | Katy ISD investigating 'inappropriate behavior' made at high school volleyball match

"They were making monkey sounds when our girls were serving," said a parent of one of the players

KATY, Texas — Two Katy ISD high schools are at the center of an investigation after racially insensitive noises were caught on camera at a volleyball match on Friday.

It happened during a girls varsity volleyball match at Jordan High School, which was hosting rival Paetow.

Lakeesha Adams’s 16-year-old daughter, Devan, is on the Paetow team.

“She’s been playing five years,” said Adams. “And she plays competitive level as well as club level.”

But Adams said they’ve never encountered what happened during the match against Jordan.

“We just started hearing a noise and we were like, “What is that?” recalled Adams.

That turned out to be something she considers racially insensitive coming from where she told us Jordan students were seated.

“It was a little faint at first and then got louder,” said Adams. “And that’s when we started to record it.”

“And they were making monkey sounds when our girls were serving.”

A student who records matches for the Paetow team reacted as the camera rolled.

“Why are they making monkey sounds?” she said in the video.

“That’s indicative of racism,” said Adams.

Katy ISD shared an email sent to Paetow families after Adams’s video was viewed thousands of times on social media.

It called the behavior inappropriate and not in line with the values of the district, which is committed to an inclusive environment.

There’s no information on if Jordan administrators have identified any students involved.

Meantime, Adams believes the match Paetow ended up losing should be played again without interference.

“I’ll be honest with you,” said Adams. “I think that game needs to be forfeited and put into a neutral location.”

Adams added that her daughter and teammates were embarrassed and humiliated by the incident which is similar to others across Texas and the nation recently.

You can read the full email Katy ISD sent to Paetow families below: