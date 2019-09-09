CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A kayaker was enjoying some time out on the water at the Corpus Christi Bay near Texas A&M University Corpus Christi just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when his kayak overturned.

The 17-year old and his father struggled to flip it back over, but luckily crews were able to spot them and bring them back safely to shore.

Both were checked out on the scene by EMS and deemed okay.

Officials want to use it as an opportunity to remind people to be cautious when going out on the water.

