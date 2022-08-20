KEDT Kids Festival provides fun and education for the Coastal Bend

The event aims to inspire some back-to-school spirit as kids participate in learning activities while having fun at the same time!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4th annual KEDT Kids Festival kicked off , Saturday afternoon.

The event aims to inspire some back-to-school spirit as kids participate in learning activities while having fun at the same time!

25-30 organizations joined the festival to offer hands-on activities for everyone in attendance. Over the course of the day, about 1,600 children passed through.

KEDT was proud to introduce some new activities this year. One debut was a bird flight program where kids were able to learn about the animals. The birds that were featured came all the way from San Antonio.

There were also some familiar faces, like everyone's favorite aardvark, Arthur, who made a celebrity appearance and met with fans.

3NEWS spoke with President and General Manager of KEDT Don Dunlap about why it's important to have events like these for our community.

"A lot of kids don't have the opportunity to go to San Antonio for the zoo, so we're bringing a lot of these activities to the kids of South Texas with our Kids Festival," Dunlap answered.

Event officials said one of their goals is to teach children about outdoor activities, like planting in gardens and discovering wildlife, since most kids spend a lot of time indoors these days.

If you missed out, Saturday, don't worry! The festival takes place every year as a way to prepare kids to get back into the classroom.

