CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The KEDT Kids Festival, Help and Hope and local organizers teamed up for the community to enjoy fun educational and interactive presentations. The special event was free to the public.

Families and young children were able to meet and take pictures with Daniel Tiger, check out the Texas State Aquarium Touch Pool and register for a Corpus Christi Public Library card.

The event hosted around 1,500 people.

The KEDT Kids Festival took place on Saturday 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p. m.

