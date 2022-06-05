'Keep It Cold' chooses Corpus Christi as its location for manufacturing

Chamber and County officials were at the ribbon cutting to celebrate the company and its plans to build mobile refrigerated trailers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keep It Cold is a company that is now manufacturing refrigerated trailers here in Corpus Christi. The facility is located on Hangar Lane at the airport.

Chamber and County officials were at the ribbon cutting to celebrate the company and its plans to build mobile refrigerated trailers.

Right now, these trailers are being rented out to restaurants, fairs, and other businesses in places like Los Angeles, Denver, and Dallas. They are looking to eventually start selling these trailers, all made right here.

Keep It Cold CEO Larry Klein told 3NEWS, "I picked Corpus Christi because of the people here. I just wanted to say that. I could have gone to San Antonio, I could have gone to Austin, some of those other obvious places for big manufacturing, but I know Al Dodge real well and the people down here have just been so helpful."

Keep It Cold will start with a handful of employees who will build the mobile trailers. Klein said supply issues are keeping manufacturing at a crawl, but he hopes by next year he will have triple the number of workers here.

