ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Keep Aransas County Beautiful (KACB) a Silver Star Affiliate, officials say.

"A designation granted to only 27 of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Silver Star recognition is the second-highest status any community affiliate can achieve, " stated officials.

According to officials, to remain in good standing with KTB, community affiliates must submit an annual report, pay dues, attend training, and participate in a KTB-endorsed activity.

In 2004, Keep Texas Beautiful introduced the concept of Silver Star recognition to reward those communities who go above and beyond the established requirements of improving the environment they reside in.

"To achieve this status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their partnerships and under-served populations, or participate in the Keep Texas Beautiful Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs and provide a letter of support from their community," added officials.

The 53rd Annual Conference in Houston will be held on September 28 through the 30th to honor all the communities that have worked so hard.

“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful.

“Our Silver Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community, and so much more,” added Kho.

According to officials, in 2019 alone, KTB affiliates engaged 71,586 volunteers who contributed 351,953 hours to collect 4 million pounds of waste and recyclables and clean 16,212 miles of Texas roadway, trails, and waterways.

"KACB successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens and beautify and enhance the local community. In 2019, KACB board members continued to build upon the momentum that was established post-hurricane Harvey, moving beyond cleanup and recovery to restoration, education and unique outreach programs. And, yes getting a prominent sculptor to get the Rockport Blue Crab rebuild started," added officials.

A few new programs of note: KACB partnered with the Aransas County Environmental Health Department and the Texas General Land Office and launched a successful two-day Vessel Turn-In Program.

31 old boats and jets skis were removed from the county with the help of that program, officials say.

KAPB

A county-wide 'Cigarette Buttler Disposal Program' was established, until the coronavirus brought it to a screeching halt.

“We are honored that the Keep Texas Beautiful organization has recognized the good works of our board and organization. We wish to sincerely thank our citizen volunteers and local government agencies; we share this award with you,” said D’Ann Williams, President.

The organization plans to continue to beautify surrounding communities once they are given the approval to do so, as the COVID-19 has put many operations on hold.

For more information on the KACB, visit their Facebook page or website.

Keep Port Aransas Beautiful Keep Port Aransas Beautiful, Port Aransas. 2.7K likes. Creating a cleaner more beautiful Port Aransas

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: