If you live in an area where fireworks will be going off on Wednesday, you may want to bring your pets indoors.

"They don't like those loud sounds, your gonna wanna put them away," said Sharon Ray, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society.

According to Ray the loud pops and bangs of fireworks could affect pets for some time leaving them not wanting to go back outside.

"We have somebody who adopted a puppy from us around new years last year who's dog went out in the daytime somebody set off a firework a little early, scared they're put and its taken them three or four months to get them to go outside to go to the bathroom," Ray said.

Ray recommends once inside you should put your pet in an area in the house that's quiet and away from the noises of fireworks.

