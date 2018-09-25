Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The week of Sept. 23- 29 is Child Passenger Safety Week.

On Tuesday 3News was able to get a demonstration on how to keep kids safe.

Karen Peard, the prevention training coordinator at Driscoll Children's Hospital, met with 3News to stress the importance of child passenger safety.

Even if residents think their child is fastened up safely in the car, Beard said there are specific requirements every child has to follow, depending on their age, weight, and height.

"A child needs to be about 4 feet, nine inches tall, and 80 pounds before an adult seat belt will fit them correctly so we really want them to stay in the five-point hardness system as long as they possibly can until they outgrow it, and then we convert them into a booster seat," Beard said.

