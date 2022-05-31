x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Keeping children safe this summer with the right color swimsuit

One national water safety organization is asking parents to stop and think before choosing which swimsuit their child will wear in the water this summer.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day 2022 in the books, many backyard pools are now open. Indiana families are planning trips to water parks and city pools.

One national water safety organization is asking parents to stop and think before choosing which swimsuit their child will wear in the water this summer.

Aquatic Safety Connections is an online platform designed to promote water safety tips, tricks and education to people of all ages.

The organization recently shared graphics showing just how important the color of a child's swimsuit can be, in the event of an emergency.

Credit: Aquatic Safety Connection
Credit: Aquatic Safety Connection

The results show the top testing colors are neon colors, like bright yellow, green and orange.

The worst colors were shades of blue and white. Officials with Aquatic Safety Connection said those colors practically disappear as water gets deeper.

The organization also shared color testing in a lake, emphasizing the importance of the neon colors.

Credit: Aquatic Safety Connection

When it comes to dark colors like green and purple, officials with Aquatic Safety Connection said those can often become muted underwater. That makes them more difficult to spot in both pools and lakes.

Related Articles

 

What other people are reading: 