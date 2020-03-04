NUECES COUNTY, Texas — You've probably seen, members of the clergy here in South Texas have had to adjust the way they operate because of the coronavirus.

Most have switched to online services to try to meet the needs of their congregations. We say most, but not all.

For a lot of us faith is helping us get through these difficult times. Many people usually turn to church when it's time to recharge their spirits, but what do you do when there are limits to how many people can gather?

That's something a lot of spiritual leaders are having to deal with. We spoke with one today and he said that his doors will remain open.

"Believe that when we come to the house of God there's the power of healing exists there and if we're gonna close the doors at a time when our world needs healing, I don't think that's a very wise thing to do. " Pastor Joel Garza said.

The governor has deemed churches essential but asks that they still follow the recommendations from the CDC. Its those CDC guidelines that Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper is keeping at the front of his mind as we get closer to Easter Sunday.

"We as law enforcement, we don't make the laws, and we don't change the laws and we don't adopt the laws, we enforce the laws," Hooper said. "It has to do with people congregating anywhere in any physical space. It's not about religion, it's not about the church, it's about the concentration of people that we know when you concentrate people, you're looking at a high probability that if there's a sick person in that concentration of people that the likely hood of the virus spreading among those people is very high so that's what it's about, it's about public health"

Whether or not you'll be attending church virtually or in person, there are still tried and true pieces of advice to follow. Wash your hands, remain six feet apart, and avoid gatherings of 10 or more.

