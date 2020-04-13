CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many people found different ways to celebrate their Easter Sunday, one local musician brought out his guitar and microphone to entertain his neighbors.

"Can't do everything that we usually do on Easter, so we're trying to bless the neighborhood," says Ashley Burtts.

And by 'blessing the neighborhood', Ashley Burtts means bringing a little bit of music to Flour Bluff.

"I'm so proud of him, he makes me proud every single day," says Ashley Burtts, wife.

On days like today, when Burtts' husband connects with the lyrics to a Christian song and hosts an Easter worship for their neighborhood -- it brings in all the fans of all ages.

"He's very nice and very handsome," says daughter, Kierstyn Burtts.

Including their daughter, Kierstyn.

"We're like watching dad sing and it's a very hot day today," added Kierstyn.

But even with the sun out neighbors and friends unfolded their lawn chairs and watched the live band perform.

"This is the most exciting thing that's happened in a couple of weeks," says neighbor, Gayle Clark.

Gayle Clark says even while practicing social distancing, she's glad they have a way to enjoy the holiday.

"It's made my day. This has made Easter great," adds Clark.

"You know there's a lot of neighbors in this neighborhood that I didn't know, but now I do. I've had people message me from a couple blocks around here saying that they've been sitting out in the backyard, just listening and having fun. And just getting to relax, it's a break from getting away from everything," says musician, Michael Burtts.

One thing that Michael Burtts says is connecting him to with people is his music.

"For the love of music, cause I like sharing music, that's what I do, I'm a musician. People seeing and enjoying just kinda keeps me going, that's what it's about for me, " says Michael Burtts.

Burtts and his band normally perform at local food spots, but because of the virus, he’s found a different way to do what he loves while also sparking some joy.

"It's hot today, that's for sure, and they're still out here loving it. They've got their umbrellas out and you know it's fun, it makes me happy, " adds Michael.

He started playing on Saturday nights right outside of his house, mostly country, but for today per the request of viewers, he’s playing Christian music for Easter Sunday.

"It's actually brought our neighborhood closer together which has been really really cool, " adds Michael.

And while the egg-citing day comes to an end, Burtts says the goal overall is to help where we can.

"Anything I can do to help lighten people's load right now, it's great, " adds Michael.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





