Corpus Christi (KIII news) — With recent temperatures in the Coastal Bend, even if your air conditioning unit can keep up with the demand, it means a higher electricity bill.

So how can you stay cool and still save money?

Energy experts said it is too common around this time of year for people's energy bills to jump, and the culprit is, of course, the scorching temperatures.

American Electric Power Texas officials said it is all about changing the way you use energy. They provided some tips to help save money.

Before you leave for work, or if you are going to run some errands, unplug anything you aren't using. Those items are what experts call "vampire appliances" and include large TV's, gaming consoles or phone chargers.

An easy tip is to, of course, turn off the lights when you walk out of a room.

If you are able to pre-program your thermostat, put it at a higher temperature when you are away.

"Use a fan. Oscillating fans, cieling fans. Fans should be a way of life in South Texas," said Omar Lopez of AEP Texas. "They are going to keep your home cool. They are also going to help your air conditioning system not work as hard."

Another good tip is to invest in solar screens for your windows to control how much of the sun's heat goes into your home.

One thing that experts say most people do not think about is changing their air filters. Doing so can lower your AC's energy consumption by up to 15-percent.

Another thing you can do is check and replace your weather stripping to make sure hot air isn't making its way inside.

Last, simply just closing your blinds can help keep your home cool and your energy bill low.

