Keeping youth in school is the top priority for CCISD "K.E.Y.S. Walk"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately 140 volunteers along with CCISD staff worked together for the district's "K.E.Y.S. Walk." The program stands for "Keeping Every Youth in School," and has been proven successful in the past.

The staff and volunteers traveled to surrounding communities, spoke with neighbors, and followed leads to where they may find students that were not found at the addresses the schools had on file.

The educators' commitment to students and families is honorable and goes a long way.

Desiree Rodriguez is a Spanish teacher at Carroll High School. She spoke with 3NEWS and stated, "If you help one kid at a time, one day at a time, it makes a big impact because they're going to be the ones that are going to lead the future."

"I think that is so important that families in our community know that we care about their children, we want them to be educated," said Marci Fischer, The Administrator for Academics & Accountability for Miller High School.

One of the district's top priorities is helping those who have fallen off course.

The assistant principal of Miller High School, Troius Tillmon, also joined in with the others to make a difference in the lives of young students. "Every graduate is a success. But in order to get that you have to be enrolled in school. And so that's why efforts like these only tend to further those efforts towards completing their education," Tillmon said.

"I recently had a student that the mom called, and said she's having brain surgery. That's something that, you know, we take into consideration, because I don't want that student being at school trying to, worry about what's happening with their mother," The attendance clerk at Miller High School, Denise Olvera stated.

Many students find themselves in difficult situations they need help navigating through.

"Sometimes, you just need to put it out there that we do care as a district," Tillmon added.

The coordinator for attendance, dropouts, and leavers prevention, Jennifer Noyola spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have resources for our families, our students. So if there's anything any obstacle that may be in their way of coming to school, whether it be clothing, supplies, maybe needing some counseling resources."

Miller High School is one of many schools that makes up CCISD, however it is every school's goal to get kids back in school.

Rodriguez adds, "There's one thing that I believe about all the teachers that are doing this profession nowadays, it's that we care and we're here because we went out, we want to make a difference on this kid's life."

