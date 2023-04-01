Women's home honors recovering addict killed helping another woman

Kellie Herrin, 25, was shot at her Corpus Christi home on Nov. 23. Founder says new Roommates in Recovery phase offers a safe place to heal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kellie Herrin, a 25-year-old woman who was gunned down while trying to help another woman who was being attacked last November is being honored in a special way.

Jolene Reyes is the manager for Kellie's House, a home for women who are recovering from addiction.

"Women suffering from addiction or alcoholism and help them to be able to have a place where they're safe," she said.

Reyes is one of eight women who moved into the home this week to support each other as they find the road to recovery. Kellie's House senior member Brittani Chance said that the home has already began to change her life for the better.

"I am trying to get back on my feet so I can provide the best life for myself and others," she said.

Reyes showed 3NEWS a painting that was drawn in Herrin's image. She said that the artwork inspires her and hopes it does the same for other women in similar situations.

"When I see it, it's like wow, she's beautiful and she's young and she was in recovery doing what we're doing," she said.

Kellie's House Founder Brian Blackington said that the home is meant to give women a sense of camaraderie when seeking help for recovery.

"With Kellie's passing recently, I found it a perfect opportunity to open up a women's house and give some women the chance to come and experience roommates in recovery," he said.