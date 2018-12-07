Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The 12th Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle hatchling release this year will happen at 6:45 a.m. Friday at the Padre Island National Seashore.

If you plan on attending the release, make sure to call the Hatchling Hotline at 361-949-7163 or check their Facebook page to see if the hatchlings will be ready to be released on time.

All turtle releases are open to the public.

