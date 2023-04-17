First Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests of the season found at Padre Island National Seashore

The Arribada flag is flying high at the national seashore!

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — It's sea turtle nesting season on the Texas coast and the first Kemp's ridley nests have been found at the Padre Island National Seashore, meaning the Arribada flag is flying high!

Arribada means 'arrival by sea,' and the yellow flag is flown when the first nest is found and won't come down until the end of the season.

Kemp's ridley used to come ashore en masse, mostly in Mexico, and their arrival, or arribada, "would occur over a period of several days and is a unique behavior exhibited only by the turtles in the Ridley genus (Kemp’s and olive)," the national seashore said in a social media post.

"The flag serves as a visual reminder that because of the turtle’s innate tendency to nest in large groups, there will likely be other turtles nesting on the same day," the post said. "When you see the turtle flag flying, use extra caution while driving on the beach and report any sea turtle sightings by calling 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8535)."

The flag is flown at all Texas beaches as soon as the first nest is found, no matter what beach it was found on.

Since 1970, the Padre Island National Seashore has become a secondary nesting ground and helps safeguard the Kemp's ridley from extinction. Though visitors won't experience an "en masse" arribada, they might get lucky enough to catch a glimpse of one or two nests, seashore officials said.

