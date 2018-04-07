Padre Island National Seashore celebrated Independence Day with a new batch of turtles declaring their independence

On Wednesday a celebration took place for the Kemp's ridley sea turtle release, a moment that attracted crowds and family to the area.

"I come to these because I love turtles," a visitor said.

"My parents and all my grandparents are volunteers. I'm not old enough to, I'm not eighteen, but I would love to when I get that age," Kaylani Phillips said.

Wednesday marked the eleventh public release of the Kemp's ridley sea turtles - the hatchlings now starting a new journey in life.

Dr. Donna Shaver, head of the division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, was thrilled to see the release attract more groups.

"Our releases are very special events not only for the community but also for tourists that plan their vacations around the opportunity to see these little turtles take their first steps in life and swim away," Shaver said.

The species are still faced with many threats - but Shaver along with others have made it their mission to help.

"We work hard for what we can control which is patrolling and looking for these nests, recovering these eggs for protective care," Shaver said.

With a new group of hatchlings now in the gulf - a new hope begins to surface.

'These animals represent the next generation and our hope for the recovery of this magnificent species," Shaver said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII