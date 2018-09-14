Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — A sparkling event brightened the days of many young cancer patients in Corpus Christi Friday. The "Kendra Cares" event allowed patients to create their own jewelry for some of the most important people int their lives.

Driscoll Children's Hospital teamed up with jewelry-maker Kendra Scott to offer patients the opportunity to choose or make everything from necklaces to bracelets for free.

Nurses with the hospital say the event raises awareness and helps raise the spirits of patients who may not have a chance to leave the hospital everyday. "Also a way to help children get out of their rooms and come down to the auditorium and do something that is like a normal activity to help them brighten their day, bring their spirits up and just do something different from their daily routine here at the hospital," said swat nursing directors​​​​​​, Michelle Goodman.

This was the first event of its kind. Organizers with Kendra Scott say they hope to host another one next month.

